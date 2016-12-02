Mississippi cracks All-SWAC football team

Alcorn State and Jackson State produced a combined nine players on the All SWAC football team.
The Braves (5-5) had two first-team selections: linebacker Darien Anderson and defensive back Eric Foster. Defensive tackle Javancy Jones was the only Jackson State player to make the first team and made the second team at linebacker.
Gulfport’s Guy Stallworth was a first-team safety for Grambling.
Alcorn offensive linemen Detonio Dade and Timothy Gardner linebacker Michael Hurns and defensive lineman Michael Brooks were second-team picks.
Defensive backs Zavian Bingham and Justin Jemison were second team picks for the Tigers (4-7).
Mississippi Valley State (1-10) didn’t have an All-SWAC selection.
