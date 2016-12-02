Sports

December 2, 2016 5:15 PM

LIVE UPDATES: Poplarville plays Lafayette for 4A title

By Patrick Magee and James Jones

Live Blog LIVE UPDATES: Poplarville plays Lafayette for 4A title
 

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Sports Guys: Austin Bolton will be the key to Poplarville win in 4A state final

View more video

Sports Videos