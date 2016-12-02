NBA Capsules

James Harden notched his fourth triple-double of the season with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Warriors 132-127 in double overtime Thursday night to end Golden State's 12-game winning streak.
Harden put his team ahead on a 30-footer with 3:12 left in the second overtime and hit a pair of free throws with 2:10 to go following a flagrant foul on Draymond Green.
Eric Gordon followed Harden's free throws with a floating jumper and scored 23 off the bench as Houston snapped an eight-game skid to the Warriors, who lost MVP Stephen Curry with 3:25 left in the last extra session when he was whistled for a charge. Ryan Anderson also scored 29 with five 3-pointers and the teams combined to shoot 88 3s, 44 apiece.
Kevin Durant matched his season high with 39 points to go with 13 rebounds. Green had 20 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. Curry scored his team's first six points in the initial overtime and finished with 28 points and five assists.
CLIPPERS 113, CAVALIERS 94
CLEVELAND (AP) — J.J. Redick scored 23 points, Blake Griffin matched a career high with 11 assists and Los Angeles bounced back from a brutal loss with a victory over Cleveland, which has lost two straight for the first time as defending NBA champion.
Chris Paul scored 16 and DeAndre Jordan had 15 rebounds for the Clippers, who blew an 18-point lead and fell in double overtime at Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Los Angeles took control with a 13-2 run to open the third quarter.
Kyrie Irving scored 28 and LeBron James 16 for the Cavs, who were outplayed for the second game in a row. Cleveland lost at Milwaukee on Tuesday, when coach Tyronn Lue pulled his starters in the second half and J.R. Smith wandered off the floor during play and gave up an easy basket.
HORNETS 97, MAVERICKS 87
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 18 points and Charlotte beat Dallas for its third win in the last four games.
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 14 points and Jeremy Lamb had 12 off the bench for the Hornets, who remained in first place in the Southeast Division.
Harrison Barnes scored 17 points and Justin Anderson added 15 for the Mavericks, who have lost 10 of their last 11 games.
The Hornets led by two when Walker drained a long 3-pointer to beat the shot clock with 3:51 to give his team the spark it needed. Lamb followed with a driving layup that resulted in a three-point play to push the lead to 86-78.
The Mavs would battle back behind Barnes to cut the lead to three, but Lamb hit two free throws and Walker buried a 3-pointer from the right wing with 41 seconds left.
GRIZZLIES 95, MAGIC 94
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Marc Gasol scored 25 points, including a pair of free throws with 12.2 seconds remaining to give Memphis a victory over Orlando.
Gasol's free throws completed a 14-point comeback in the fourth quarter as Memphis snapped a two-game losing streak.
Troy Daniels finished with 19 points for the short-handed Grizzlies, who dressed nine players due to injuries. Andrew Harrison had 11 points and eight assists.
Evan Fournier scored 28 points for the Magic, while Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jeff Green scored 12 of his 14 points early in the fourth as Orlando built a double-digit lead.
BUCKS 111, NETS 93
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, Jabari Parker scored 22 points and Milwaukee beat Brooklyn.
Malcolm Brogdon and Tony Snell each added 13 points for the Bucks, who followed their impressive victory over Cleveland with their third straight win.
Brook Lopez scored 15 points, Sean Kilpatrick had 14 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 13 for the Nets, who outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers in overtime on Tuesday and were trying to win consecutive games for the first time this season.
The Bucks continued their dominance of the Nets since Jason Kidd left Brooklyn for the Milwaukee coaching job.
Milwaukee led by one in the third quarter when the Bucks went on a 14-2 run to go up 77-64. Milwaukee took a 90-78 lead into the fourth quarter, led by Antetokounmpo's 11 points in the third, and never looked back.
HEAT 111, JAZZ 110
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Goran Dragic scored 27 points and Miami continued to play better on the road.
James Johnson scored 24 points and Wayne Ellington added 17 for the Heat, who have five of their seven wins on the road.
The Jazz had the ball with 3.9 seconds remaining and Gordon Hayward missed a contested mid-range jumper before time expired.
Hayward had 32 points and seven assists. Joe Johnson chipped in 18 points as the Jazz lost despite knocking down a franchise-record 17 3-pointers in 30 attempts.
