Letestu, Draisaitl each score twice, Oilers beat Jets 6-3

Leon Draisaitl earned some high praise from linemate Connor McDavid.
Draisaitl had two goals and an assist and McDavid had three assists in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.
"He's one of my favorite guys to play with for sure. He's so patient with the puck," McDavid said. "He's always finding you in different ways and putting the puck on your stick in a good situation. Leon thinks the game so well. We think the game a little bit alike and when you get that, good things happen."
Draisaitl has nine goals this season. McDavid leads the NHL in assists with 23 and points with 34.
Mark Letestu scored two of Edmonton's three power-play goals, doubling his season goal total in the process. Edmonton went 3 for 4 on the power play.
"They had a good power play. They scored three goals, and we took some not so smart penalties," Jets rookie Patrik Laine said. "We knew that they were going to have a good power play, so that's the way we wanted to play, but that kind of stuff happens and we have to deal with that.
Patrick Maroon and Benoit Pouliot also scored, and McDavid had three assists to help Edmonton improve to 13-10-2.
Laine had two power-play goals to lift his overall season total to 15, a goal behind Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby for the NHL lead. Bryan Little also scored for Winnipeg.
"We did not check hard tonight. We were not physical by any means," Jets coach Paul Maurice said. "Three goals are a function of the five-on-five game. We didn't defend hard enough or defend quick enough. Pucks to our net and we didn't get back quick enough and they're banging in rebounds."
Cam Talbot made 21 saves for his 12th win of the season. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 of the 29 shots he faced before Michael Hutchinson came in to make four saves in just over 12 minutes of relief.
NOTES: Little opened the scoring just 35 seconds into the game, firing a shot from the slot past Talbot. It was his first of the season after missing 23 games because of a knee injury suffered minutes into Winnipeg's season opener. ... Winnipeg was 2 for 4 with the man advantage.
UP NEXT:
Oilers: Host Anaheim on Saturday night.
Jets: At St. Louis on Saturday night.
Comments