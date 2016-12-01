Dorsey-Walker's career-high 27 leads Oakland past ORU, 92-64

Sherron Dorsey-Walker hit five 3-pointers and had 27 points — both career highs — and Jalen Hayes scored 18 on 6-of-8 shooting as Oakland cruised to a 92-64 win over Oral Roberts on Thursday night.
Dorsey-Walker made 9 of 13 from the field, 4 of 4 free throws and had four assists, and Stevie Clark added 10 points and nine assists. Martez Walker, Oakland's leading scorer at 20.9 per game, failed to reach double figures for the first time this year, finishing with seven points on 2-of-7 shooting.
Dorsey-Walker hit a 3 and then converted a 3-point play when he was fouled on a dunk to spark a 21-6 run that gave the Golden Grizzlies (7-1) a 43-26 lead with 2:46 left in the half and led by double figures the rest of the way. Isaiah Brock's layup with 8:58 to play gave Oakland its biggest lead, 85-48.
Albert Owens scored a career-high 23 points for ORU (1-6).
