No. 5 Maryland women outlast No. 7 Louisville 78-72

Kaila Charles scored the go-ahead basket with 2:20 remaining, and Destiny Slocum followed with seven points to help No. 5 Maryland beat No. 7 Louisville 78-72 on Thursday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The Terrapins (7-0) seemed in control with a 62-53 lead entering the fourth quarter before Louisville rallied to lead twice, including 67-65 with 3:15 left. Charles followed Brionna Jones' layup with another before Slocum's three-point play provided a 72-67 edge that she added to with four more free throws.
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (26 points) made two free throws with 4 seconds left to seal Maryland's victory in the first regular-season meeting between the schools. Jones added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Terps, who made 23 of 28 from the foul line.
Asia Durr scored 20 points and Myisha Hines-Allen 16 for Louisville (6-2), which lost its second game against a Top 5 team.
THE BIG PICTURE
Maryland: The Terrapins shot at least 50 percent in the first three quarters before faltering in the fourth and allowing Louisville to rally. They still finished at 48 percent. Walker-Kimbrough and Brionna Jones combined for 10 unanswered points during a game-changing run in the second quarter and led by as many as 10 twice in the second half.
Louisville: The Cardinals stayed close by forcing 10 Maryland turnovers in the first half, but fouls were a concern with four having at least two at the break. The Cardinals shot 39 percent overall and just 36 percent in the final quarter.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Maryland figures to stay near the top five, while Louisville could take a tumble out of the top 10. The Cardinals still have to face No. 17 Kentucky on Sunday.
UP NEXT
Maryland: Returns home from its four-game road swing for an intrastate meeting against UMBC on Sunday.
Louisville: The Cardinals' challenging stretch continues Sunday at home against in-state rival and No. 17 Kentucky, which has won the last five in the series.
