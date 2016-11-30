Brooks, Sorkin lead No. 23 Oregon past Western Oregon 93-54

Preseason All-America Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and Roman Sorkin had 15 as No. 23 Oregon rolled to a 93-54 victory over Western Oregon on Wednesday night.
Chris Boucher added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Ducks (6-2), who won their fourth straight game and 29th in a row at home. Tyler Dorsey had 12 points.
Oregon made nine of its first 12 shots to go up by 14 points early and toyed with the Division II Wolves (4-4) the rest of the first half, shooting 16 of 26 to carry a 48-20 lead into the break.
The Ducks scored the first seven points of the second half to cap an 18-0 run and pushed their lead to a high of 51 with 5 minutes to play.
Oregon had a 52-27 edge in rebounds. Jordan Bell led with 12 and Kavell Bigby-Williams had 10.
Brian Berg led Western Oregon with 17 points and had five 3-pointers.
BIG PICTURE
Western Oregon: The Wolves, who won a school-record 31 games en route to the 2016 Division II Final Four, already have as many losses as they did all last season. The defending Great Northwest Athletic Conference champions were picked for sixth place this year.
Oregon: The soft portion of the Ducks' schedule will allow coach Dana Altman to continue tinkering with his starting lineup, which included the 6-foot-10 Bigby-Williams for the first time Wednesday night. Altman had three of last year's starters — Brooks, Bell and Casey Benson — coming off the bench at the first media timeout.
UP NEXT
Western Oregon travels to Montana State Billings on Monday night to resume GNAC play. The Wolves beat Concordia (Ore.) 80-70 on Tuesday.
Oregon plays the third of five straight home games when it hosts Savannah State on Saturday. The Ducks have all seven of their December games in the state of Oregon, including one against UNLV in Portland on Dec. 17.
Comments