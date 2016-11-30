Top 25 Capsules

OG Anunoby scored 16 points, James Blackmon Jr. had 14 and Robert Johnson added 11 Wednesday night, leading No. 13 Indiana past No. 3 North Carolina 76-67 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
The Hoosiers (5-1) have won two straight since last week's stunning loss to little-known IPFW.
In that game, Johnson struggled, Blackmon injured his knee and Anunoby tried to play through an illness. This time, they helped Indiana start fast and fend off the Tar Heels' second-half charges to close it out. Anunoby was injured at the end of the game and needed help to get to the locker room.
North Carolina (7-1), which trailed for a total of 16 seconds during its four-game trip to Hawaii, never led and spent most of the game trailing by double digits.
The Tar Heels were led by Justin Jackson with 21 points and Kennedy Meeks with 10. North Carolina was 13 of 22 on free throws.
---
No. 7 VIRGINIA 63, OHIO ST. 61
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — London Perrantes scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half for Virginia in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Devon Hall added 12 points for the Cavaliers (7-0), who trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half and didn't take the lead for good until Marial Shayok's baseline runner made it 59-57 with 1:58 remaining.
The Buckeyes (6-1) trailed 63-61 when Shayok missed two free throws with 10.5 seconds left. Coach Thad Matta called a timeout with 6.5 seconds to play, but JaQuan Lyle couldn't find an open teammate as the clock ran down and launched a 3-point try that missed badly.
Jae'Sean Tate led Ohio State with 14 points and Lyle had 12.
---
No. 9 BAYLOR 79, SAM HOUSTON ST. 45
WACO, Texas (AP) — Reserve King McClure scored 14 points and Baylor remained unbeaten.
Baylor shot 46.4 percent from the field, including 13 for 31 from 3-point range. On the other end, Sam Houston State missed its first 13 shots while Baylor opened the game on a 10-0 run. The Bears (7-0) limited the Bearkats to 28.6 percent shooting and blocked 11 shots.
Al Freeman had 13 points for the Bears, and Ishmail Wainright added 12. Their big frontline players, Jo Lual-Acuil and Johnathan Motley, dominated the boards with 14 rebounds apiece.
Sam Houston State (4-3) came in averaging 81.7 points per game, but never got into a rhythm. Aurimas Majauskas led the Bearkats with 13 points.
---
No. 14 LOUISVILLE 71, No. 15 PURDUE 64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ray Spalding and Mangok Mathiang each scored11 points and Donovan Mitchell contributed seven critical points down the stretch to help Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Seeking a rebound from their second-half collapse against Baylor in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship when they lost a 22-point lead, the Cardinals held Purdue to a season-low 36 percent shooting but needed key baskets in the final minutes as the Boilermakers cut a 51-33 deficit to four with 14.4 seconds left.
Ryan McMahon's 3-pointer with 4 minutes remaining helped along with Mathiang's layup with 2:30 left, but Mitchell's late scoring including a 3 helped the Cardinals (6-1) escape with their first win over Purdue since 1996.
Caleb Swanigan had 14 points and 11 rebounds and P.J. Thompson had 13 points, but the Boilermakers (5-2) had their four-game winning streak stopped along with a conference-record seven-game winning streak in the Challenge.
---
No. 16 ARIZONA 85, TEXAS SOUTHERN 63
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 19 points and hit five 3-pointers, helping Arizona bounce back from its first loss of the season.
Arizona (6-1) had no letdown after losing to Butler last week, jumping on the Tigers (4-3) from the opening tip. The Wildcats built a 13-point lead in the opening 5 minutes and were up 19 by halftime, cruising to the 37th straight non-conference win at McKale Center.
Kobi Simmons had 15 points and Kadeem Allen finished with 14 points and seven assists for Arizona. Markkanen had six rebounds and five assists.
The only bad news for the Wildcats was that starting point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright did not return after appearing to injure his right leg midway through the first half.
Zach Lofton led Texas Southern with 19 points and Jalan McCloud added 14.
---
No. 23 OREGON 93, W. OREGON 54
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Preseason All-America Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and Roman Sorkin had 15 for Oregon.
Chris Boucher added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Ducks (6-2), who won their fourth straight game and 29th in a row at home. Tyler Dorsey had 12 points.
Oregon made nine of its first 12 shots to go up by 14 points early and toyed with the Division II Wolves (4-4) the rest of the first half, shooting 16 of 26 to carry a 48-20 lead into the break.
The Ducks scored the first seven points of the second half to cap an 18-0 run and pushed their lead to a high of 51 with 5 minutes to play.
Oregon had a 52-27 edge in rebounds. Jordan Bell led with 12 and Kavell Bigby-Williams had 10.
Brian Berg led Western Oregon with 17 points and had five 3-pointers.
Comments