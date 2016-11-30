Cornell clips Northeastern 80-77 behind Morgan's 34 points

Matt Morgan scored 34 points, including what turned out to be the game winning layup, and Cornell came back in the final minute to beat Northeastern 80-77 on Wednesday night.
Northeastern trailed 76-75 with 40 seconds left. An Alex Murphy layup nine seconds later put the Huskies on top by one. After a Northeastern timeout, Morgan scored a layup for a 78-77 lead that the Big Red did not relinquish. After Northeastern's T.J. Williams turned it over on the ensuing possession, Cornell's Josh Warren drilled two at the line to ice the game.
Morgan hit 7 of 13 from 3-point range and 11 of 18 from the field. Robert Hatter added 15 points and eight assists for the Big Red (2-5).
Williams led the Huskies (4-3) with 27 points and nine assists. Murphy finished with 24 and six boards.
