Prior hits 7 3s, scores 30 as Georgetown beats Coppin State

Rodney Pryor tied a career high with seven 3-pointers and finished with 30 points Wednesday night and Georgetown cruised to a 96-44 win over Coppin State.
It was the second game this season with at least 30 points for Pryor, who made 10 of 13 from the field including 7 of 8 from behind the arc. L.J. Peak had a career-high 10 assists — the first Georgetown player with double-digit assists since Markel Starks had 11 on March 3, 2014. Bradley Hayes added 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots and Jessie Govan grabbed a career-best 11 boards.
The Hoyas (4-4) made 34 of 68 from the field, including a season-high 14 3s on 31 attempts (45.2 percent), tied a season-best with 22 assists and outrebounded Coppin State 55-28.
Joshua Treadwell had 17 points and Tre' Thomas scored 16 for the Eagles (0-9), who are off to their worst start since opening the 2005-06 season with 12-straight losses. Coppin State shot 27 percent and Thomas and Treadwell were the only two Eagles with more than one field goal.
