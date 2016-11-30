Sports

November 30, 2016 8:01 PM

Broman's 3 in OT lifts Winthrop over Furman 58-57

The Associated Press
ROCK HILL, S.C.

Anders Broman's 3-pointer with three seconds left in overtime lifted Winthrop over Furman 58-57 on Wednesday night in a game that featured nine lead changes and six ties.

Trailing 53-50 in OT, Winthrop rallied to a 55-53 lead on Keon Johnson's layup with two minutes left. Devin Sibley tied it with a jumper and Furman led 57-55 on Daniel Fowler's jumper with 26 seconds to go. Broman hit his 3 on the next possession and teammate Bjorn Broman got a key steal with one second left.

Down 25-21 halftime, Winthrop took a 48-46 lead on Bjorn Broman's 3-pointer with 3:08 to go, but Furman's Matt Rafferty tied it with a layup with 38 seconds left and Winthrop's Tevin Prescott missed a jumper at the end of regulation.

Anders Broman made four 3-pointers, Xavier Cooks scored 14 points and had four steals and five assists for Winthrop (4-2).

Sibley scored 21 for Furman (3-4).

