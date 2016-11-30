No. 22 Lady Vols trounce Tennessee State 86-36 to end skid

Jaime Nared had 16 points and 10 rebounds despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter as No. 22 Tennessee snapped a two-game skid with an 86-36 blowout of Tennessee State.
Tennessee (4-2) avoided its first three-game skid since February 1986.
The Lady Vols were back home for the first time since Nov. 13 after going 1-2 during a three-game road stretch that included consecutive losses to Penn State and Virginia Tech.
They grabbed control early Tuesday and broke the game open by outscoring Tennessee State 27-8 in the second quarter. Tennessee built such a substantial lead that Nared and Mercedes Russell, who also scored 16 points, were able to remain on the bench throughout the fourth quarter.
Diamond DeShields added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee. Kortney Dunbar had 13 points and nine rebounds. Alexa Middleton had nine points and 11 assists. Schaquilla Nunn added eight points and 15 rebounds.
Maxine Beard scored seven points to lead Tennessee State (1-5). The Lady Tigers shot just 20 percent (13 of 65) from the floor.
The Lady Vols were playing without senior guard Jordan Reynolds, who hurt her hamstring Sunday at Virginia Tech.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tennessee State: The Lady Tigers' continued their shooting slump by going 5 of 22 from 3-point range and 8 of 43 from inside the arc. Tennessee State had entered the game shooting 38.7 percent from the field and 26.8 percent from 3-point range amid a grueling early-season schedule featuring plenty of teams from bigger conferences. Tennessee State's five losses have come against Xavier, Oklahoma State, UNLV, Wisconsin and Tennessee.
Tennessee: The Lady Vols won easily Wednesday but still must protect the ball better as they prepare to face No. 4 Baylor and No. 14 Texas in their next two games. Tennessee committed 14 turnovers, including nine in the first half. The Lady Vols had 21 turnovers Sunday in a 67-63 loss at Virginia Tech.
NEXT UP
Tennessee State: At Lipscomb on Dec. 11.
Tennessee: Hosts No. 4 Baylor on Sunday.
Comments