Johnson scores 18 as UALR tops Central Arkansas 89-87 in OT

0:44 Biloxi bank robber caught in action Pause

1:02 Poplarville wins 4A South State title

1:04 St. John's uses Posada to anticipate Christmas

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

3:11 Sarah Palin: "I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President"

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

1:16 Asgard Toy Run gathers gifts for Coast children

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years