Johnson scores 18 as UALR tops Central Arkansas 89-87 in OT

A Marcus Johnson free throw with three seconds left in overtime lifted the University of Arkansas-Little Rock to an 89-87 victory at Central Arkansas Tuesday night — UALR's first win on the road this season.
Johnson scored 18 points — including six of UALR's final seven points in overtime — and added five assists for the Trojans (5-2). Kemy Osse and Jalen Jackson each added 15 points, Lis Shoshi 13 and Andre Jones 10.
Tanner Schmit scored 22 points in 24 minutes for Central Arkansas (1-5) and Derreck Brooks added 17. It was a Brooks jumper that forced OT at 82-82.
The Trojans trailed by four to start the overtime until Johnson hit a 3-pointer, then added a floater for an 88-87 lead with 13 seconds left.
Central Arkansas' Jordan Howard (19 points), the Southland Conference's top 3-point shooter last season, missed a trey in traffic as time expired.
