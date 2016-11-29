Gibbs has 33 points, leads Davidson to 78-57 win over Mercer

Jack Gibbs was 8 of 14 from beyond the arc for 33 points to lead Davidson to a dominating 78-57 win over Mercer on Tuesday night.
Peyton Aldridge added 18 points and Will Magarity chipped in 10 and had three blocks for Davidson (5-1), which won its fourth straight. Rusty Reigel dished out six assists and added seven points.
Davidson jumped out to a 21-9 lead, pushed that to 41-27 at the break and was up 66-39 midway of the second period.
The Wildcats, who nailed 39 percent from long range, made 29 of 64 from the floor while holding Mercer (4-3) to 21-of-56 shooting. Davidson also won the rebound battle 43-30 and forced 18 turnovers.
Ryan Johnson led Mercer with 10 points. Ria'n Holland added nine and JJ N'Ganga chipped in eight points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
