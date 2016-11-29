No. 2 UConn routs Chattanooga 80-43 for 80th straight win

Napheesa Collier scored 23 points to lead No. 2 UConn to its 80th consecutive win, an 80-43 rout of Chattanooga on Tuesday night.
Katie Lou Samuelson added 19 points for the Huskies, who have won 127 of their last 128 games and 52 straight at home.
The two sophomores combined to hit 19 of their 30 shots from the field.
UConn (5-0) led by just 12 points at halftime, but held Chattanooga scoreless for more than 8 minutes during an 18-0 third quarter run that gave the Huskies a 61-33 lead and put the game out of reach. The Mocs had just 12 points after intermission.
Gabby Williams scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds, the second straight game she has reached double figures both points and rebounds and the 11th double-double of her career.
Four players finished with nine points for Chattanooga (3-6), including Chelsey Shumpert, who sat out the Mocs last two games with an ankle injury.
UConn dominated underneath, outscoring Chattanooga 48-16 in the paint, and outrebounding the Mocs 44-32. The Huskies played without freshman point guard Crystal Dangerfield, who missed the game with concussion-like symptoms after bumping her head in UConn's win over Dayton a week ago. She's expected to be back for the Huskies' game on Thursday against DePaul.
THE BIG PICTURE
UConn: Without Dangerfield, the Huskies had to rely more on senior guard Sanaya Chong and junior Kia Nurse to run the offense. Nurse had 12 points and dished out four of UConn's 21 assists. Chong finished with three points and five assists.
UConn's winning streak is just the third 80-game streak in Division I basketball history, behind only its own program record of 90 straight from 2008-10 and the UCLA men's record of 88 consecutive victories from 1971-74.
Chattanooga: Coach Jim Foster has put his team through a tough non-conference schedule that included losses to teams such as Florida, Indiana and Louisville. The Mocs play top-ranked Notre Dame next month and must guard against losing confidence while dropping games to the bigger names in women's college basketball.
POLL IMPLICATIONS:
UConn's ranking likely won't be affected by this game. Barring any upsets, they should stay where they are until the Dec. 7 showdown with top-ranked Notre Dame in South Bend.
UP NEXT:
UConn: The Huskies begin their December gauntlet of games against ranked teams when they face No. 15 DePaul on Thursday. The Huskies then travel to face No. 14 Texas on Dec. 4 before their Dec. 7 showdown with No. 1 Notre Dame. UConn also faced No. 9 Ohio State and No. 5 Maryland before January.
Chattanooga: The Mocs visit Tennessee-Martin on Saturday, before returning home to face Stetson.
