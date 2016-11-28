Smith Jr., Brown pace Grambling past Jarvis Christian 102-56

Ivy Smith Jr. and Remond Brown each scored 17 points and the two combined to shoot 12 for 19 from the floor to lead Grambling State to a 102-56 win over NAIA-member Jarvis Christian on Monday.
Jarvis Christian darted to a 5-0 lead on a layup by Walter Bell and a 3 from Sam Auguste before the Tigers took control on a 21-4 run. Brown's dunk with 12:13 left before the half made it 21-9.
Grambling State (3-4) shot 36 for 73 (49.3 percent) to 18 for 49 (36.7) for the Bulldogs. Jarvis Christian was 14 for 31 (45.2) from the free throw line. The Tigers led 51-34 at the break.
Ervin Mitchell added 14 points and Drake Wilks had 10 points and five rebounds for the Tigers. Dione Malone led the Bulldogs with 21 points and was the lone Jarvis Christian player in double figures.
