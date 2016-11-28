SIU Edwardsville builds big lead, cruises over Grand Canyon

Carlos Anderson scored 18 points and hit 6 of 10 from the field to lead SIU Edwardsville to a 76-64 win over Grand Canyon on Monday night.
The loss snaps Grand Canyon's three-game win streak.
Burak Eslik and Jalen Henry each scored 13 for the Cougars (4-3), while Keenan Simmons added 11 and a team-high 12 rebounds.
SIU Edwardsville seized control in the first half and never relinquished it. Eslik hit a 3 for the first points of the night, sparking a 12-0 run to open the game. A Henry 3-pointer pushed the lead to 15, and another trey by Eslik made it 45-25 at the half.
A Gerard Martin layup for Grand Canyon made it 54-43 midway through the second, but the Antelopes (3-3) never got back to within single digits.
DeWayne Russell led all scorers with 26 for the Antelopes, who shot just 31.7 percent overall.
Comments