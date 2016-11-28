Eurosport to hold exclusive German rights for next 4 games

Eurosport will have exclusive broadcast rights in Germany for the next four Olympics, leaving public broadcasters ARD and ZDF shut out.
Eurosport announced Monday that it will offer coverage in Germany on its free-to-air channel and other outlets for the games from 2018-2024.
No deal was reached for Eurosport to sub-license some of the rights to long-standing Olympic broadcasters ARD and ZDF.
The Eurosport plans include coverage of the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea; 2020 Tokyo Olympics; 2022 Winter Games in Beijing; and 2024 Olympics, whose site has not yet been selected.
Eurosport says the "biggest moments" will be available on free-to-air channel Eurosport 1. Additional coverage will be on DMAX, Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player.
Comments