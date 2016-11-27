Sports

November 27, 2016 7:37 PM

Michigan-Ohio State most-watched college game of season

The Associated Press
BRISTOL, Conn.

ESPN says the Michigan-Ohio State double-overtime thriller drew more than 16.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched college football game this season.

The game was also the most-watched college football game on ABC since the 2006 Michigan-Ohio State game drew more than 21 million viewers, and the most-watched noon ET kickoff for any game on an ESPN network. The 2006 game which was a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup, kicked off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

No. 2 Ohio State beat No. 3 Michigan 30-27 in Saturday's game.

The second most-watched game this season was Notre Dame-Texas on Labor Day night, which drew almost 11 million viewers.

The viewership peaked for Michigan-Ohio State at more than 20 million viewers between 3:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET when the game went to overtime.

ESPN says the game was also streamed online more than any regular-season game it has ever carried, with more than one million unique viewers.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Watch Mississippi State, Richie Brown celebrate Egg Bowl

View more video

Sports Videos