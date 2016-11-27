BYU retains Old Wagon Wheel, beats Utah State 28-10

Jamaal Williams ran 18 times for 131 yards and a touchdown and BYU beat Utah State 28-10 in the annual Old Wagon Wheel rivalry game on Saturday night.
BYU (8-4) pulled away with Taysom Hill's 10-yard pass to Mitch Juergens that made it 21-10 late in the third quarter and Tanner Magnum's 5-yard TD pass to Colby Pearson early in the fourth. The Cougars led 14-10 at the break and outgained Utah State 227-46 in the second half.
Hill had 101 yards passing and 46 yards rushing for the Cougars, passing Jim McMahon for No. 4 in career total offense with 9,744 yards. Hill left the game early in the fourth quarter with a left elbow injury.
Williams reached 1,165 yards rushing on the season, placing him seventh on BYU's single-season list, passing Eldon Fortie (1,149 in 1962).
Utah State (3-9) ended the season on a five-game losing streak.
