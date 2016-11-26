Schwartz, Blues beat Wild 4-3 in shootout

Jaden Schwartz had two goals in the third period, David Perron scored the only goal in a shootout and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday night.
Paul Stastny also scored as St. Louis stretched its home point streak to nine games and improved to 9-2-1 at Scottrade Center.
Perron made the game-winning move in the fourth round of the shootout after each team came up empty in the first three rounds.
Jake Allen stopped 28 shots and all four shootout attempts to improve to 10-3-3 on the season and 7-0-2 at home.
Minnesota tied it at 3 with 1:08 left in regulation. After the Wild pulled goaltender Devan Dubnyk for an extra attacker, Charlie Coyle scored his eighth goal of the season.
Erik Haula and Mikko Koivu also scored for the Wild. Dubnyk had 35 saves while starting on back-to-back days for the first time this season.
Schwartz put St. Louis in front for the first time with a power-play goal at 4:30 of the third period. Wild coach Bruce Boudreau challenged the call, arguing that Blues forward Dmitrij Jaskin interfered with Dubnyk. But the referee's ruling that Wild defenseman Ryan Suter pushed Jaskin into the goaltender stood.
Schwartz also tied it at 2 early in the third when he deflected Perron's shot from the point past Dubnyk for his seventh of the season. Schwartz has five goals and three assists during a six-game point streak.
Koivu opened the scoring 11:36 into the first period when he buried a pass from Jason Zucker for his fourth of the season. The Blues tied it when Stastny scored for the third straight game 7:41 into the second.
Haula got the lead back for Minnesota midway through the middle period. He capitalized when Allen was unable to grab Jason Pominville's backhand into the crease from the corner.
NOTES: Perron has a seven-game point streak, tying a career high. ... Minnesota has allowed a league-low 41 goals in 21 games.
UP NEXT
Wild: At Vancouver on Tuesday night in the second game of a five-game road trip.
Blues: Host Dallas on Monday night in the second game of a five-game homestand.
Comments