Michigan St. ties N. Dakota 2-2

Michigan State defenseman Jerad Rosburg added insult to injury Saturday, scoring a meaningless goal in the second overtime to end things as the Spartans extended North Dakota's home woes with a 2-2 tie.
Patrick Khodorenko's goal in the second period tied things up for the Spartans and it stayed that way into the 3-on-3 second overtime.
Less than one minute in, Rosburg skated around Rhett Gardner and netted the final goal. Rosburg had two goals in Friday's 4-3 win.
"We did a lot of things in the right areas, just not on the scoreboard," UND coach Brad Berry said. "That's what is indicative of wins and loses. Our guys . did everything we asked them to and again it's just trying to get over that hurdle to put together a win."
Some North Dakota players weren't even playing high school hockey the last time the Hawks were mired in such a futile stretch of hockey on home ice. The defending national champions haven't gone through a four-game winless stretch at home in seven years.
UND hasn't won at Ralph Engelstad Arena since beating Bemidji State 5-4 on Oct. 22 to improve to 5-0-0. It is 2-5-3 on home ice since.
"We'll take what we can from this one, but anytime you're at home you need to win these games," Berry said.
Michigan State went ahead on a shorthanded goal with 12:24 left in the first period only to give up the lead 39 seconds later.
Thomas Ebbing scored first for the Spartans (4-6-1). He took a feed from Joe Cox beside the net and beat Cam Johnson with a hard shot coming down the slot.
UND's Zach Yon answered right away with a wrister over the blocker of Ed Minney to tie it 1-1 with 11:45 left in the period. Minney finished with 33 saves.
The Fighting Hawks' Tucker Poolman scored just eight seconds into a power play at 12:25 of the period. With Connor Wood in the box for boarding, Poolman gathered a loose puck at the top of the circle and ripped a shot through traffic and past Minney for a 2-1 lead. But UND couldn't hold it.
The Spartans tied it 2-2 on Khodorenko's goal at 5:41 of the second period. Khodorenko was in front of the net when Johnson kicked the puck across the crease while moving back into position and the Spartan had a wide-open net.
UND outshot the Spartans 35-20 and won 40 of 65 faceoffs.
"The guys competed hard," Berry said. "They scored goals at key times and we just have to get back on the horse."
Johnson made 17 saves for UND, which next plays Boston College at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.
Comments