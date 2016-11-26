Women's Top 25 Capsules

Arike Ogunbowale scored 19 points and No. 1 Notre Dame beat TCU 92-59 on Saturday.
Ogunbowale hit 5 of 6 3-point attempts and had seven rebounds. Brianna Turner added 18 points for Notre Dame (6-0).
The Irish used a decisive third quarter to put away the pesky Horned Frogs. Leading 49-47 midway through the third, Notre Dame finished the quarter on a 17-3 run to take control.
AJ Alix led the Horned Frogs (4-1) with 16 points.
NO. 5 BAYLOR 104, NO. 18 DEPAUL 72
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Alexis Prince scored 19 points and Baylor used a 39-17 third-quarter run to ease past DePaul in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinals.
Nina Davis added 16 points, and Kristy Wallace had 15 assists for the Bears (6-1). Alexis Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Beatrice Mompremier added 14 points.
Jacqui Grant scored 18 points for DePaul (4-1).
NO. 6 MARYLAND 79, WASHINGTON STATE 69
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brionna Jones had 20 points and a career-high 20 rebounds and Maryland struggled before pulling away late in the fourth quarter to beat Washington State.
Kaila Charles added 19 points for Maryland (6-0) in its final tuneup before its showdown at No. 4 Louisville on Thursday. Borislava Hristova had 25 points for Washington State (4-2).
NO. 11 STANFORD 78, PURDUE 69
RIVERIA MAYA, Mexico (AP) — Brittany McPhee scored 22 points, Karlie Samuelson hit six 3-pointers and had 20 points and Stanford beat Purdue to win the Cancun Challenge.
Briana Roberson's 3 put the Cardinal (6-1) up for good 58-55 with 1:24 to go in the third quarter.
Erica McCall had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Stanford. Morrissette led Purdue (3-4) with 23 points and eight rebounds.
NO. 23 ARIZONA STATE 54, ST. JOHN'S 41
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Senior Sophie Brunner scored 15 points to top 1,000 career points and Arizona State beat St. John's to conclude the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.
Brunner became the 22nd Sun Devil to reach the 1,000 mark. Quinn Dornstauder added 12 points for Arizona State (3-2). Aaliyah Lewis has 12 for St. John's (2-3).
NO. 25 GONZAGA 71, WINTHROP 41
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Jill Barta had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds and Gonzaga routed Winthrop to end a two-game losing streak at the Paradise Jam tournament.
Jessie Loera and Kiara Kudron each had 11 points for the Bulldogs (4-2). Erica Williams had 17 points for the Eagles (1-6).
