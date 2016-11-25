Picayune drops 5A South State to Laurel

Picayune defensive end Cole Bean hugs quarterback Skylar Bowman after their 45-27 loss to Laurel in the 5A South State game at Lee/Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Friday. Nov. 25, 2016.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Picayune's Ronald Polk tackles Laurel's Dontario Drummond as he scores during the second quarter of their 5A South State game at Lee/Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Friday. Nov. 25, 2016.
Picayune running back watches during the fourth quarter as Laurel beats the Maroon Tide 45-27 in the 5A South State game at Lee/Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Friday. Nov. 25, 2016.
Laurel wide receiver Dontario Drummond grabs a pass as Picayune's V.J. Holt, Brian Taylor and Shaun Anderson defend during the second quarter of their 5A South State game at Lee/Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Friday. Nov. 25, 2016.
Picayune's Shaun Anderson returns a punt for an 80-yard touchdown against Laurel during the second quarter of their 5A South State game at Lee/Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Friday. Nov. 25, 2016.
Picayune defensive back Shaun Anderson breaks up a pass intended for Laurel's Je'vah Jones during the first quarter of their 5A South State game at Lee/Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Friday. Nov. 25, 2016.
Picayune head coach Dodd Lee, right, yells to his players during a timeout of their 5A South State game against Laurel at Lee/Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Friday. Nov. 25, 2016.
Picayune wide receiver V.J. Holt takes a pass into the end zone during the second quarter of their 5A South State game against Laurel at Lee/Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Friday. Nov. 25, 2016.
Picayune running back Josh Littles hits a hole against Laurel during the first quarter of their 5A South State game at Lee/Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Friday. Nov. 25, 2016.
Picayune quarterback Skylar Bowman throws the ball against Laurel during the first quarter of their 5A South State game at Lee/Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Friday. Nov. 25, 2016.
Picayune's Blake Merrifield hits Laurel running back Michael Terrell during the second quarter of their 5A South State game at Lee/Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Friday. Nov. 25, 2016.
Laurel offensive lineman Robert Jones reacts to a holding call against him during the second quarter of their 5A South State game against Picayune at Lee/Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Friday. Nov. 25, 2016.
