Laurel scores 35 in second half vs Picayune

Second-half highlights as Laurel scores 35 unanswered points against Picayune to win 5A South State title 45-27. Video John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald
Soccer

Did you know Biloxi has a soccer team?

Get introduced to the Biloxi City Futbol Club Blackjacks that call Yankee Stadium their home. The Biloxi City FC competes in the Coast Premier League and is Elite Amateur League status. They played their first home game on Sunday, November 20, 2016.

