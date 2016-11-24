Bo Levi Mitchell, Stampeders lead West sweep of CFL awards

Bo Levi Mitchell and the Calgary Stampeders led a West Division sweep at the CFL awards banquet Thursday night.
Mitchell was selected the league's outstanding player. The former Eastern Washington star led Calgary to a 15-1-1 record in his 17 starts — he didn't play in the season-ending loss to Montreal — and anchored the CFL's most potent offense.
The Stampeders will face Ottawa in the Grey Cup on Sunday.
The other winners included Calgary teammates Jerome Messam (top Canadian), Derek Dennis (lineman) and DaVaris Daniels (rookie) along with Dave Dickenson (coach), B.C. Lions linebacker Solomon Elimimian (defense) and kicker Justin Medlock of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (special teams).
The East Division finalists included receiver Earnest Jackson (outstanding player), centre Jon Gott (lineman), offensive lineman Jason Lauzon-Sequin (rookie) and Rick Campbell (coach) of the Ottawa Redblacks, slotback Andy Fantuz (Canadian) and kick-returner Brandon Banks (special-teams player) of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes linebacker Bear Woods (defensive player).
Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.
The West Division was dominated this season, with four of its five teams making the playoffs.
