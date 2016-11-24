Former MLB catcher Lyons saddened by loss of ‘second father’

Former Major League catcher Barry Lyons is saddened by Dave “Boo” Ferriss’ death on Thanksgiving day.
Ferris, who was 94, played with the Boston Red Sox from 1945 to 1950. At Delta State from 1960 to 1988, Ferriss went 639-387-8 record with three NCAA Division II College World Series appearances.
Lyons, a Biloxi native, played for Ferriss at Delta State from 1979 to 1982 before embarking on a professional career that included being a member of the 1986 New York Mets’ World Series championship team.
As a senior at Delta State in 1982, Lyons ws named the state’s collegiate player of the year. The Statesmen finished third at the D-II World Series. The award is now named after Ferriss.
“It’s been a tough day,” Lyons said. “Coach Ferriss was an amazing man who was a father figure, mentor and friend. We had a very special relationship. He was a kind-hearted gentleman in the truest sense of the word. His legacy will live for generations to come. He was truly loved by everyone.”
