Little Rock wins Lone Star Showcase championship game

Jalen Jackson scored 24 points, and Arkansas-Little Rock shot 66 percent from the field to beat Central Michigan 91-79 in the Lone Star Showcase championship game on Wednesday night.
Little Rock (4-2) closed on a 10-0 run. Marcus Johnson Jr. made jumpers at 1:46 and 0:59, Jackson and Kemy Osse each added a pair of free throws, and Osse capped the scoring on a layup with 2 seconds left.
Central Michigan (4-2) trailed for the final 18 minutes but closed within 81-79 on Marcus Keene's free throws with 2:06 left. The Chippewas missed their final five shots, four from 3-point range.
Jackson made all eight of his shots from the field, including a pair of 3s, and hit 6 of 7 from the foul line. Osse added 20 points and Johnson and Maurius Hill added 14 points each.
Keene was 6 of 15 from 3-point range and scored 32 for Central Michigan. David DiLeo added 11.
