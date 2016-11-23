Forsberg, Rinne lead Predators past Stars, 5-2

Filip Forsberg, James Neal and Ryan Johansen each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators over the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Wednesday night.
Mike Fisher and Craig Smith also scored for Nashville, winners of three of four.
Pekka Rinne made 33 saves for Nashville, improving to 7-1-2 this November.
Patrick Sharp and Brett Ritchie scored and Kari Lehtonen made 16 saves for the Stars, who have lost two of three.
Forsberg scored the game's first goal with 5:08 left in the opening period. With the puck above the right faceoff circle, P.K. Subban sent a pass to Forsberg in the lower part of the left circle. There, Forsberg squeezed the puck in between Lehtonen's right skate and the right post.
It was Forsberg's second goal of the season. In 2015-16, Forsberg matched a franchise record with 33 goals.
Subban has points in four consecutive games.
Fisher doubled the lead with 3:54 left in the second. His initial attempt from the left side was blocked by Jason Spezza, but Fisher regained control of the puck, skated behind the net and beat Lehtonen with a backhanded wraparound.
A lengthy video review determined the puck had completely crossed the goal line, giving the Nashville captain his fourth goal of the season.
Sharp got Dallas on the scoreboard at 5:32 of the third with a short-handed goal. It was the first of the season for Sharp, who missed 14 games with concussion-like symptoms before returning Nov. 17.
Johansen answered 41 seconds later with a power-play goal. Neal sent a pass from the left circle in front to Johansen, who had a tap-in for his second of the season.
The assist was the 200th of Neal's career.
Smith scored with 8:51 left off Forsberg's pass.
Ritchie scored his sixth of the season with 1:16 left, but Neal answered a minute later with an empty-net goal.
NOTES: Nashville D Ryan Ellis played in his 300th career NHL game. ... The Predators have allowed four short-handed goals against this season. ... The Stars are 0-8-1 when trailing after two periods this season. ... Dallas D John Klingberg returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch Monday against Minnesota.
