Top 25 Capsules

Malik Monk scored 23 points and De'Aaron Fox added 16 to propel No. 1 Kentucky to a 101-70 rout of Cleveland State on Wednesday.
With leading scorer Isaiah Briscoe sidelined by a back injury, the freshman duo picked up the slack and did it quickly, helping Kentucky (5-0) roll to a 16-2 lead that was never threatened. They combined for 31 first-half points, with 19 from Monk, whose 4-for-4 start from long range and 8-of-12 shooting overall helped him match his career scoring best.
Bam Adebayo added 14 points and seven rebounds while Mychal Mulder matched a career high with 13 points for Kentucky, which shot a season-best 52 percent from the field.
Rob Edwards' 28 points on 12-of-21 shooting led Cleveland State (1-3), which couldn't keep up with the Wildcats on either end and trailed 56-35 at halftime.
---
No. 2 VILLANOVA 63, COLLEGE of CHARLESTON 47
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Josh Hart had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Kris Jenkins scored 11 points for Villanova.
Mikal Bridges and Eric Paschall added eight points apiece for the Wildcats, who improved to 6-0 a season after winning the national championship.
Jarrell Brantley led Charleston with 18 points and seven rebounds. The Cougars shot 4 for 22 from 3-point range and committed 14 turnovers.
Jenkins, who famously hit the title-winning shot to beat North Carolina at the buzzer last April, was held out of the starting lineup by head coach Jay Wright because he missed a class. But the senior forward came in just 3 minutes into the game and played 28 minutes, shooting 4 for 7 from the field.
---
No. 6 DUKE 88, WILLIAM & MARY 67
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Frank Jackson scored 19 points to lead Duke.
Grayson Allen added 17 points to help the Blue Devils (5-1) win their third straight since their loss to No. 5 Kansas last week. Duke shot 50 percent and outrebounded the Tribe 39-25.
Amile Jefferson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Luke Kennard had 11 points and Matt Jones scored 10 points. Duke has had five double-figure scorers in every game this season.
Jack Whitman and Daniel Dixon scored 13 points each for William & Mary (2-2), which hasn't beaten a ranked team since 1977 and has never beaten one on the road.
---
No. 13 OREGON 79, UCONN 69
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Chris Boucher scored 21 points and Tyler Dorsey added 19 as Oregon took fifth place in the Maui Invitational.
Oregon (4-2) lost its opener to Georgetown, but bounced back with an overtime victory over Tennessee. The Ducks wanted to get off to a fast start in their Maui finale and did just that, racing to a 15-point lead in the opening 4 1/2 minutes.
UConn (2-4) chipped into the lead by halftime, but the Ducks started flying again, building the lead back up to 17.
Dylan Ennis had 15 points and Jordan Bell added 12 for Oregon, which shot 54 percent and made 9 of 21 from 3-point range.
Jalen Adams led the Huskies with 27 points and Rodney Purvis added 13.
---
No. 17 PURDUE 96, AUBURN 71
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Carsen Edwards broke out of his shooting slump with 21 points and Purdue shot 17 of 26 from 3-point range to capture the Cancun Challenge title.
P.J. Thompson and Vincent Edwards each added 15 points for the Boilermakers (4-1), who had six players score in double figures in their third straight win since falling to national champion Villanova.
Edwards, a highly recruited freshman, had been 2 of 16 from 3-point range. But the 6-foot guard made 4 of 5 shots from behind the arc. He hit two 3s and two free throws in a 16-4 run midway through the second half that broke open a close game.
Purdue shot 64 percent from the field and it was the second-most 3-pointers made in a game behind the 18 it had last season against Vermont.
Danjel Purifoy scored 22 points and Mustapha Heron added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (4-1), who were seeking their first 5-0 start since 2004-05.
---
No. 20 BAYLOR 71, VCU 63
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Al Freeman scored 15 points and came up with three baskets during a critical second-half sequence to help Baylor in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Johnathan Motley scored 19 points for the Bears (4-0). In addition, Manu Lecomte shook off a rough shooting game to finish with 16 points, including a hanging layup while being knocked to the ground for a three-point play to go with several key free throws in the final minute.
JeQuan Lewis had 21 points for the Rams (3-1), who went without a field goal for roughly 6 1/2 minutes in the second half.
VCU used a late-half burst to lead 36-28 at the break and shot 58 percent in the opening half, but it cooled in the second half as the Bears' defense tightened.
---
No. 24 MICHIGAN ST. 73, ST. JOHN'S 62
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Freshman Miles Bridges had 22 points and a season-high 15 rebounds to help Michigan State pull away late in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Eron Harris added 14 points for the Spartans (3-2), who used a 17-4 burst midway through the second half to take control and build a 67-53 lead with about 2 1/2 minutes left.
In addition, Tum Tum Nairn Jr., a native of nearby Nassau, matched his career high of 13 points in his return to the Bahamas. And freshman forward Nick Ward provided some needed help for a thin front line with nine points and a season-high 11 rebounds to help the Spartans dominate the glass.
Marcus LoVett scored 20 points to lead the Red Storm (2-2), who shot around 31 percent and couldn't answer Michigan State's clinching push.
---
SOUTH CAROLINA 61, No. 25 MICHIGAN 46
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sindarius Thornwell had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead South Carolina past cold-shooting Michigan.
The Gamecocks improved to 5-0 for a second straight season and knocked off their first ranked opponent since an 81-78 win at No. 8 Texas A&M last February. South Carolina got a big assist in this one from Michigan's awful outside touch — it finished 10 of 52 (19.6 percent) for its worst shooting percentage in six years.
It was the first time the Wolverines (4-1) hadn't reached 50 points since scoring 42 in a loss to Eastern Michigan on Dec. 9, 2014.
The Wolverines scored more points from the free throw line, 24, than the field. They hit just two of 26 attempts from behind the arc.
Comments