Charleston Southern's Potter hits winner with 4 seconds left

Armel Potter hit a 3-point shot and then nailed a jumper with four seconds left as Charleston Southern mounted a late charge to beat Abilene Christian 66-65 on Tuesday night.
Trailing 65-61 with 42 seconds left, Potter made a trey and then hit the winner. ACU's Jaylen Franklin missed from long range as time expired.
Abilene Christian led throughout until the last score of the game. The Wildcats were up 54-42 midway through the second half and were leading 62-57 with 2:51 left.
Potter made 10 of 17 field goals for 26 points and Christian Keeling added 20, making 8 of 11 from the floor for Charleston Southern (2-2).
ACU got 46 points in the paint, compared to Charleston Southern's 28 but the Buccaneers were 6 of 19 from long range while the Wildcats made just two.
Jaren Lewis was 7 of 8 from the floor for 18 points for the Wildcats (2-1).
