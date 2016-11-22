Sports

November 22, 2016 5:36 AM

AP Division 7-8 Player of Year: Pewamo-Westphalia's Smith

The Associated Press

The 2016 Division 7-8 Associated Press All-State football team, selected by a statewide panel of nine Michigan sports writers:

---

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jared Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia, senior

---

FIRST-TEAM ALL STATE

QUARTERBACKS

Blake Dunn, Saugatuck, senior

Grant Burgess, Clarkston Everest Collegiate, junior

RUNNING BACKS

Jared Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia, senior

Charles Caine, Grosse Pointe University Liggett, senior

Griffin Kelly, Frankfort, junior

Brock Franklin, Lincoln-Alcona, senior

WIDE RECEIVERS

Hunter Harris, Detroit Loyola, senior

Cade Steelman, Au Gres, senior

Malik Ellison, Flint Beecher, senior

Amere Blake, Flint Hamady, senior

LINEMAN

Dominic Spitzley, Pewamo-Westphalia, senior

Kenyon Story, Breckenridge, junior

Adam Benoit, Muskegon Catholic Central, senior

Matthew Stefanski, Frankfort, junior

Devon Mills, Lincoln-Alcona, junior

Peyton Scogin, Saugatuck, senior

Lucas Tesznar, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, junior

Robi Stuart, Saginaw Nouvel, senior

LINEBACKERS

Kailen Abrams, Detroit Loyola, senior

Devon Pung, Pewamo-Westphalia, senior

Andrew Schulte, Muskegon Catholic Central, senior

Gabe Nickels, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, senior

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Gabe Callery, Traverse City St. Francis, senior

Mason Schneider, Pewamo-Westphalia, senior

Mitchell Peterson, St. Ignace, senior

SPECIALIST

Casey Williams, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, senior

KICKER

Brady Buell, Traverse City St.Francis, senior

PUNTER

Trenton Bordeaux, Muskegon Catholic Central, senior

COACH

Kris Robinson, Breckenridge

---

SECOND-TEAM ALL STATE (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)

QUARTERBACKS

Connor McCarron, Grosse Pointe University Liggett; John Paramski, Newberry.

RUNNING BACKS

Adam Schantz, Climax-Scotts; Mike Niehaus, Royal Oak Shrine.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chris Kolarevic, Traverse City St. Francis; Jay Hester, Royal Oak Shrine.

LINEMAN

Brendan Ehrhart, Bay City All Saints; Devin Koscieliak, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Ryan Ervin, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy.

LINEBACKERS

Skip Schorfhaar, Harbor Springs; Kern Reeves, Harbor Springs; Noah Eshuis, Climax-Scotts.

---

HONORABLE MENTION

QUARTERBACKS

Shane Los, Cassopolis; Drew Stout, Carson City-Crystal; Ian Ruggles, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy; Jordan Sherman, Homer; Caden Zeien, Au Gres; Erik Birchmeier, New Lothrop; Amarr Blake, Flint Hamady; Thomas Eitniear, Ottawa Lake Whiteford; Jake Burger, Pittsford; Trent Schankin, Petersburg Summerfield; Asher Smith, Royal Oak Shrine; Jake Knierim, Merrill.

RUNNING BACKS

Colton Stipcak, Fulton-Middleton; Hunter Collins, Breckenridge; Kyle Yuncker, Beal City; Malcolm Mayes, Detroit Loyola; D'Anthony Robinson, Detroit Loyola; Hunter Wilson, Homer; Cal Gilling, Gaylord St. Mary's; Julian Sheriff, Bridgman; Jesse Kiefer, Ottawa Lake Whiteford; Brendan Middleton, Lake Linden-Hubbell; Alec Muck, Sand Creek; Malik Ray, Hudson; Garrett Smith, Morenci.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Grant Dittmer, Bay City All Saints.

LINEMAN

Tristan Smith, Beal City; Jason Craig, Lawton; Ryley Hafner, New Lothrop; Matthew Biggar, Traverse City St. Francis; Ben Alston, Sand Creek.

LINEBACKERS

Mitchell Bender, Reese; Travis Deering, Elkton Bay Port Pigeon Laker; DeMarcus Bush, Burton Atherton; Dallas Watts, Fowler; Nathan Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia; Harley McCaskey, Morenci; Nick Feekings, Hudson; Donovan Underwood, Addison; Ryan Crews, Madison Heights Madison; Cole Hartman, Saugatuck; Danny Macks, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest; Dan Romano, Royal Oak Shrine; Alex Wrobel, Saginaw Nouvel.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Jeren Smith, Vestaburg; Jacob Galsterer, Reese; Tyler VanBrandt, Morenci; Jacob Hartman, Reese.

SPECIALIST

Billy Kolcan, Hillman; Kanin Witte, Hesperia; Jacob Mauntler, Onekama.

COACH

Jeremy Miller, Pewamo-Westphalia; Chad Zeien, Au Gres; Tyler Langs, Unionville-Sebewaing; Steve Czerwon, Muskegon Catholic Central; Jason Mensing, Ottawa Lake Whiteford; Karl Schmugge, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary.

