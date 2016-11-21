Wells' 9 3-pointers and 27 points paces Savannah State

Casey Wells drilled nine 3-pointers, accounting for all of his game-high 27 points, and Savannah State won a 118-101 shootout with SIAC member Fort Valley State on Monday night.
The Tigers (2-3) nailed 23 total three pointers and shot 51.1 percent from deep on the night, including four by Dexter McClanahan and three more from Isaiah Felder. McClanahan finished with 18 points while Troyce Manassa and Austin Dasent each added 14 for Savannah State.
Jaylon McMillan hit five 3s and had 23 points for Fort Valley State, which hit 14 total 3-pointers on the evening. Jalen Crawford added 19 points for the Wildcats.
Savannah State took a 58-51 lead into the break and started to pull away in the second half. Wells hit a 3 for a 12 point lead (77-65) with 14:02 left and added another push it to 107-87 with 3:14 remaining.
