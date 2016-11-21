Floyd, English help NAIA Blue Mountain top UAPB 77-74 in 3OT

Anfernee Floyd hit three free throws in the final 7 seconds, finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds and NAIA Blue Mountain beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-74 in triple overtime on Monday night.
Chris English added 19 points and 12 rebounds, Denio Chirindza scored 15 and Conner Helvig had 14 points, including three 3-pointers.
Helvig and English sandwiched 3s around a layup by UAPB's Jaquan Lynch to give Blue Mountain a 72-68 lead with 2:21 to play.
Trent Steen's putback of a missed 3-pointer and two free throws by Ghiavonni Robinson tied it about a minute later. After Chirindza made a layup, Steen hit a jumper to make it 74-all with 37 seconds left.
English missed a 3 with 7 seconds to go, but Floyd grabbed the offensive rebound and made 3 of 4 free throws from there to seal it.
Steen had 19 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and five blocked shots for UAPB (1-3).
The game served as an exhibition for Blue Mountain.
Comments