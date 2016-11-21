Defense helps No. 4 Louisville tops Chattanooga 63-47

Mariya Moore scored nine points to surpass 1,000 career and No. 4 Louisville held Chattanooga to 30 percent shooting for a 63-47 victory on Monday night to wrap up site play in the Hall of Fame Challenge.
Playing their third game in as many days, the Cardinals (6-0) were never threatened in their tuneup ahead of Sunday's Challenge matchup against third-ranked South Carolina. They controlled the pace, spread the ball around and held Chattanooga (3-3) to 17 of 57 shooting from the field in ending its two-game winning streak.
Besides becoming Louisville's 27th player to break 1,000 points, Moore had seven assists and four rebounds. Myisha Hines-Allen had 10 boards along with seven points.
Queen Alford's 20 points and Jasmine Joyner had 15 rebounds and seven blocks for Chattanooga. The Mocs committed 19 turnovers in its third game of the Challenge, an eight-team, round-robin competition being played at several sites. The event continues Sunday in Springfield, Massachusetts.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Louisville followed up its one-spot rise in the poll with an easy win ahead of Sunday's showdown against third-ranked South Carolina that will affect its ranking.
THE BIG PICTURE
Chattanooga: The Mocs were edged 19-17 on the boards in the first half but started 1 of 8 from the field en route to 28 percent shooting (8 of 29) in the first 20 minutes. However, they won the rebounding battle 36-35 and blocked three more shots than Louisville (8-5).
Louisville: The Cardinals shot 50 percent in the first half before cooling off to 44 percent for the game. While their scoring total was the lowest this season, 11 of 13 players scored while playing for the third straight day. Asia Durr had seven points for the Cardinals.
UP NEXT
Chattanooga: The Mocs return home from their weekend in Louisville to host Wisconsin-Green Bay on Friday.
Louisville: The Cardinals face their first major test this season against No. 3 South Carolina on Sunday when the Hall of Fame Challenge moves to Springfield, Massachusetts. It will mark the first game between the schools since the Cardinals won 74-47 Nov. 29, 1991, one of just four wins over the Gamecocks in 20 meetings.
