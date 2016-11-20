Hart leads No. 3 Villanova over UCF, 67-57

Josh Hart scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half as No. 3 Villanova stared down UCF and 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall to win the Charleston Classic with a 67-57 victory Sunday night.
The Wildcats opened 5-0 for a fourth straight season, using their experience to pass around the middle and their tenacity to chase down loose balls that Fall couldn't corral.
The result was the fourth in-season tournament title for Villanova in as many seasons, the defending national champions running their November record the past four years to 24-0.
Fall did his part for the Knights (3-1) with 20 points on 10-of-10 shooting and 13 rebounds — he was 26 of 31 with 34 rebounds in three games at TD Arena. The rest of his teammates shot less than 33 percent as Villanova took a 12-point lead at halftime and kept a comfortable margin the rest of the way.
UCF closed to 37-32 on Matt Williams' basket with 16 minutes left. Then the Wildcats took off on a 12-3 run to extend the lead. Hart had a jumper and his only 3-pointer in the surge. The Knights never got within single digits after that.
Villanova freshman Donte DiVincenzo had 13 points. Jalen Brunson and Kris Jenkins added 12 apiece.
Williams had 17 points for UCF.
BIG PICTURE
Villanova: The Wildcats showed their resiliency and skill in battering three opponents in Charleston, all by double digits. If you're nitpicking for a deficiency, it might be a lack of height. At 6-foot-9, Darryl Reynolds played the center spot most of the weekend and fronted Fall in this one, fouling out after 26 minutes of action.
UCF: The Knights' picture is always big with Fall, the tallest player in the game. The school says he is among the 40 tallest people in the world, too. But UCF's offense at times doesn't run through Fall, maybe because he's still developing his passing skills down low. If that happens, look for the Knights and Fall to take off as he becomes a more versatile player.
UP NEXT
Villanova heads home to play the College of Charleston. After the teams spent the past four days crisscrossing each other at TD Arena, they head to Philadelphia to play Wednesday night.
UCF begins a two-game homestand against Seattle on Saturday night.
