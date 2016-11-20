Johnson, Jackson lead Akron to 88-41 win over Radford

Isaiah Johnson scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Antino Jackson hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and Akron cruised to an 88-41 win over Radford on Sunday.
Daniel Utomi scored 14 points — the first points of his career — and Tavian Dunn-Martin added 11. Both were scoreless in the first half.
Akron (2-1) scored the first seven points. After Noah Robotham's 3-pointer made it 18-6 with 10:51 left in the half the Zips led by double figures the rest of the way.
Radford (1-2) made just 5 of 23 (22 percent) from the field in the first half, including 2 of 7 from 3-point range, committed 11 turnovers and trailed 29-14 at the break.
The Highlanders were held to their lowest scoring output since an 88-40 loss at Kentucky on Nov. 23, 2011.
Caleb Tanner and Christian Bradford came off the bench to lead Radford with eight points apiece.
