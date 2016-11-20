Top 25 Capsules

Eron Harris had 31 points and No. 13 Michigan State held off Florida Gulf Coast 78-77 on Sunday night when a timekeeping error led to a disputed finish.
With 1.6 seconds remaining, Florida Gulf Coast threw a long inbounds pass from underneath its own basket. But the clock incorrectly started when the pass was thrown, rather than when Antravious Simmons caught the ball by the foul line at the other end of the court.
So as Simmons turned to try a winning shot, the buzzer sounded — much too early. Simmons missed his attempt, but FGCU players looked confused and coach Joe Dooley sought an explanation.
Officials went to a video review as players and fans waited to find out if the game was in fact over. Following the delay, the play stood and Michigan State escaped.
Harris made six 3-pointers and Miles Bridges added 13 points for the Spartans (2-2), who shot a season-best 51 percent from the floor. They hit 52.9 percent of their attempts from beyond the 3-point line, but struggled at the free throw line (57.6 percent).
Florida Gulf Coast (1-3) got 18 points apiece from Brandon Goodwin and Simmons, who added 12 rebounds. RaySean Scott Jr. scored 14 points.
NO. 1 DUKE 75, NO. 21 RHODE ISLAND 65
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 24 points and Duke beat Rhode Island in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off title game.
The sophomore guard made eight of his 11 shots from the floor, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Blue Devils (4-1). Amile Jefferson added 17 points and 15 rebounds.
Jared Terrell led Rhode Island (4-1) with 22 points, and Martin Hassan added 15. Duke held Rams star E.C. Matthews to nine points, more than 10 below his season average.
NO. 2 KENTUCKY 93, DUQUESNE 59
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — De'Aaron Fox scored 16 points, Malik Monk added 14 and Kentucky took a step toward the nation's top ranking by rolling past Duquesne.
Five days after beating No. 13 Michigan State in New York, the Wildcats (4-0) made their case toward supplanting Duke for No. 1 when The Associated Press' Top 25 is announced Monday. The first of several scheduled late-evening starts didn't affect Kentucky as it won by its biggest margin this season.
The Wildcats controlled Duquesne (2-3) on both ends, holding the Dukes to a season-low 30 percent shooting while making 35 of 76 attempts (46 percent).
Isaiah Briscoe and Mychal Mulder each had 13 points and Bam Adebayo had 12 with eight rebounds for Kentucky, which outrebounded Duquesne 49-32 to win its second game of the Bluegrass Showcase.
Emile Blackman had 13 points for the Dukes.
NO. 3 VILLANOVA 67, UCF 57
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Josh Hart scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half and Villanova stared down UCF and 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall to win the Charleston Classic.
The Wildcats opened 5-0 for a fourth straight season, using their experience to pass around the middle and their tenacity to chase down loose balls that Fall couldn't corral.
The result was the fourth in-season tournament title for Villanova in as many seasons, the defending national champions running their November record the past four years to 24-0.
Fall did his part for the Knights (3-1) with 20 points on 10-of-10 shooting and 13 rebounds — he was 26 of 31 with 34 rebounds in three games at TD Arena.
NO. 8 VIRGINIA 62, YALE 38
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Marial Shayok scored 15 points and No. 8 Virginia held Yale scoreless for a stretch of nearly 9 minutes in the second half.
Freshman Kyle Guy added 12 points for the Cavaliers (3-0), eight during a 16-0 second-half run that turned a 37-33 lead into a rout.
Blake Reynolds led Yale (2-1) with 10 points. The Bulldogs arrived averaging 93.5 points, had an early 8-0 burst and then never found any rhythm again. They made only 16 of 48 field goal tries.
NO. 11 XAVIER 67, N. IOWA 59
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Trevon Bluiett scored 20 points and Edmond Sumner had 11 of his 17 points in the second half to help Xavier win the Tire Pros Invitational,
After leading by 16 points in the second half, the Musketeers needed three free throws from Bluiett in the final 19.7 seconds to seal it. The Panthers (3-1) came on late and pulled within five before Xavier (5-0) stretched it back out.
Jeremy Morgan led Northern Iowa 20 points. The Panthers overcame an 18-point deficit to stun Oklahoma in the second round Friday.
NO. 16 UCLA 114, LONG BEACH STATE 77
LOS ANGELES (AP) — T.J. Leaf scored 21 points, fellow freshman Lonzo Ball added 20 and UCLA cruised past Long Beach State.
Leaf had nine rebounds and Ball had 11 assists for the Bruins (4-0). They have blown out their first four opponents by an average of 27.7 points.
UCLA hit 12 3-pointers, including five by Bryce Alford, who made his first five before missing once. Alford had 15 points.
Loren Jackson scored 15 points for the 49ers (1-4).
NO. 19 WEST VIRGINIA 100, NEW HAMPSHIRE 41
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Esa Ahmad tied a career-high with 14 points, Nathan Adrian added 12 and West Virginia routed New Hampshire on Sunday.
The Mountaineers (3-0) started off a little stale in the opening minutes, trailing the Wildcats (2-2) 4-1 after 1:52, but then went on a 22-2 run over the next 6:30 to take a 23-6 lead.
Iba Camera 10 points and 12 rebounds for New Hampshire.
NO. 20 IOWA STATE 130, THE CITADEL 63
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Monte Morris had 17 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists for the fifth triple-double in Iowa State history and the Cyclones set a program record for points in a game.
Naz Mitrou-Long had 26 points for Iowa State (3-0). The Cyclones broke the school record of 129 set against Northeastern Illinois in 1978.
Iowa State held the Bulldogs (2-2) — who entered play averaging a national-best 112.2 points a game — to 22 in the first half. Quayson Williams had 15 for the Bulldogs.
NO. 22 CREIGHTON 112, N.C. STATE 94
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Cole Huff had 20 points and 10 rebounds, helping Creighton beat N.C. State to Paradise Jam title game.
Khyri Thomas added 16 points, and Marcus Foster had 15 for the Bluejays (4-0). They will face Mississippi in the championship game Monday.
Terry Henderson scored 28 points for the Wolfpack (3-1).
NO. 24 CINCINNATI 71, PENN STATE 50
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kyle Washington had 16 points and 17 rebounds and Cincinnati beat Penn State 71-50 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off consolation game.
Jacob Evans added 14 points for the Bearcats (3-1). Shep Garner had 20 points for Penn State (2-3).
