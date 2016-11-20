Women's Top 25 Capsules

Arike Ogunbowale scored 17 points, Kathryn Westbeld added 14 points and eight rebounds and top-ranked Notre Dame held No. 17 Washington to 37 percent shooting in a 71-60 victory Sunday to win the Preseason WNIT.
After trailing by as many as 20 points early in the second quarter and 19 late in the third quarter, the Huskies closed to 63-53 on a basket by Chantel Osahor with 5:53 left. But Ogunbowale hit a basket inside and Brianna Turner hit a free throw and scored on a rebound as the Irish regained control. Turner added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Irish (4-0).
Kelsey Plum, who entered the game averaging 30 points, finished with 22 points on 7 of 19 shooting, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range. The Huskies (3-1) entered the game shooting 48.2 percent from 3-point range, but only shot 32 percent on Sunday.
NO. 2 BAYLOR 101, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 36
WACO, Texas (AP) — Beatrice Mompremier had 11 points and 15 rebounds while playing only 15 minutes and Baylor bounced back from its loss to third-ranked UConn by overwhelming Mississippi Valley State.
The Lady Bears (3-1) scored the first seven points and had a 17-point lead by the end of the first quarter. They were up 49-19 at halftime.
Nina Davis scored 15 points for the Lady Bears, Alexis Prince 11 and freshmen Natalie Chou and Juicy Landrum each had 10. Kalani Brown had 12 rebounds. Lauren Elliot had 11 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (1-2).
NO. 3 UCONN 76, LSU 53
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Katie Lou Samuelson scored a career-high 28 points, Kia Nurse added a season-best 15 points along with eight assists, and UConn routed LSU.
Crystal Dangerfield added 10 points, and Gabby Williams had 10 rebounds for UConn (3-0). The Huskies extended college basketball's longest active winning streak to 78 games.
Samuelson, a 6-foot-3 sophomore who was among the nation's best freshmen last season, hit seven of her eight made shots from 3-point range and also sank all five of her free throws.
Raigyne Moncrief scored 15 points for LSU (3-1).
NO. 4 SOUTH CAROLINA 92, HAMPTON 38
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alaina Coates scored 28 points and had 16 rebounds to lead South Carolina.
Coates' fellow front court player A'ja Wilson had 20 points, setting a school record making all 14 of her free throws, as the Gamecocks (2-0) used a decided size advantage to breeze past the Pirates (0-4).
Malia Tate-Defreitas, the reigning Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference player of the year the past two seasons, led Hampton with 10 points.
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 92, LAFAYETTE 48
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sam Fuehring scored 13 points to help Louisville rout Lafayette in the second day of the Basketball Hall of Fame Challenge.
The Cardinals (5-0) scored the first 14 points and led by 20 before the end of the first quarter. It was a dominating effort on both ends of the court for Louisville as the Leopards missed eight of their first nine shots and committed nine turnovers in the first 10 minutes.
Asia Durr added 13 for Louisville. Olivia Gumbs and Ashley Lutz had nine points each for Lafayette (1-4).
NO. 6 MARYLAND 96, NIAGARA 64
LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Destiny Slocum scored 25 points and dished out seven assists to lead Maryland over Niagara.
Maryland scored on seven of its first eight possessions to build a 16-2 early lead and never looked back. Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough each scored 16 points for the Terrapins (4-0).
Niagara's 64 points were the most allowed by a Maryland opponent this season. Victoria Rampado led the Purple Eagles (1-3) with 24 points and five rebounds.
NO. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE 79, NO. 8 TEXAS 68
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Morgan William scored 23 points, Victoria Vivians added 19 and Mississippi State beat Texas.
Mississippi State (4-0) pulled away in the second quarter thanks to some valuable minutes from the bench — especially guards Jazzmun Holmes and Roshunda Johnson — and a suffocating defense that held the Longhorns without a field goal for the final 9:40 of the half.
The Bulldogs had a 26-9 advantage in the second quarter to turn a tie game into a 42-25 halftime lead. Texas (1-2) had 15 turnovers in the first half and 24 in the game.
Brooke McCarty led Texas with 19 points, and Ariel Atkins added 18.
NO. 9 UCLA 80, CAL POLY 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordin Canada had 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help UCLA rout Cal Poly.
Canada just missed notching her second straight triple-double, which would have equaled Hall of Famer Ann Meyers for the most in school history. The junior guard had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in a victory over Southern on Friday, the sixth triple-double at UCLA. Meyers had triple-doubles in 1977 and 1978.
Monique Billings added 15 points before fouling out, and Nicole Kornet and Kennedy Burke scored 14 points each for the Bruins (3-1).
Lynn Leaupepe led Cal Poly (1-3) with 22 points.
NO. 11 STANFORD 88, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 54
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Erica McCall scored 17 points and Stanford rebounded from a rare home loss to beat Cal State Northridge.
Eleven of 12 players scored and grabbed rebounds for the Cardinal (3-1), who lost to Gonzaga 68-63 on Friday, and 10 had assists. Stanford has not lost back-to-back games in November since 2006 nor consecutive home games to unranked opponents since 2001.
The Cardinal are now 140-8 at Maples Pavilion since 2007-08.
Hayley Tanabe had 16 points for the Matadors (2-2).
NO. 12 FLORIDA STATE 84, JAMES MADISON 64
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Shakayla Thomas had 17 points and seven rebounds, Chatrice White added 16 points and Florida State beat James Madison.
Senior guard Brittany Brown had nine points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals for Florida State (3-1). She went over 300 career assists to become the only Seminole to amass 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 200 steals.
Precious Hall, who entered averaging 26.7 points per game, made just 8 of 28 shots and scored 27 points for James Madison (2-2).
PENN STATE 70, NO. 13 TENNESSEE 56
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Teniya Page scored 13 of her 29 points in the fourth quarter and Penn State pulled away to upset Tennessee.
Jaime Nared, who had 18 points, had 12 in the third quarter as the Lady Vols cut a 33-20 halftime deficit to 44-40. After Tennessee made it a two-point game, the Nittany Lions reeled off 13 straight points to lead 57-42 on Amari Carter's 3-point with 5:47 to play. Page scored the first six points of the run as the Lady Vols went 4:19 between field goals.
Penn State (3-1) had three 3-pointers and went 8 of 12 in the fourth quarter. Kaliyah Mitchell had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Mercedes Russell had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee (3-1).
NO. 22 MIAMI 62 ST. JOHN'S 50
NEW YORK (AP) — Erykah Davenport scored 16 points, Jessica Thomas had 15 and Miami held St. John's without a basket for nearly the entire fourth quarter.
Keyona Hayes added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (3-1), who trailed by eight in the third quarter before mounting their comeback.
Miami was down 47-43 entering the final period when St. John's went cold from the field. The Red Storm missed their first 11 shots in the final period until Andrayah Adams hit a floater on the baseline with just over 15 seconds left. The Hurricanes had a 19-3 edge in the period.
Akina Wellere scored a career-high 19 points to lead St. John's (1-2).
