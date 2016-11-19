Tulsa gets past Central Florida with big second half, 35-20

D'Angelo Brewer ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns, James Flanders had 163 yards rushing and another score and Tulsa pulled away from Central Florida in the second half for a 35-20 win Saturday night.
The go-ahead touchdown came midway through the third quarter, when Josh Atkinson hauled in a 15-yard pass from Dane Evans to break a 14-14 tie. Evans found Keevan Lucas on Tulsa's next possession for a 45-yard touchdown throw to make it 28-14 and Brewer, who had a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter, ran in his second score with 35 seconds left in the third quarter.
Central Florida ended Tulsa's opening possession of the game with a 28-yard interception return by D.J. Killings to take an 8-0 lead following the 2-point conversion. UCF also got a 3-yard TD run from Adrian Killins and two field goals of 47 and 48 yards from Matthew Wright.
