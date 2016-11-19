Sports

November 19, 2016 11:12 PM

Tulsa gets past Central Florida with big second half, 35-20

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

D'Angelo Brewer ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns, James Flanders had 163 yards rushing and another score and Tulsa pulled away from Central Florida in the second half for a 35-20 win Saturday night.

The go-ahead touchdown came midway through the third quarter, when Josh Atkinson hauled in a 15-yard pass from Dane Evans to break a 14-14 tie. Evans found Keevan Lucas on Tulsa's next possession for a 45-yard touchdown throw to make it 28-14 and Brewer, who had a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter, ran in his second score with 35 seconds left in the third quarter.

Central Florida ended Tulsa's opening possession of the game with a 28-yard interception return by D.J. Killings to take an 8-0 lead following the 2-point conversion. UCF also got a 3-yard TD run from Adrian Killins and two field goals of 47 and 48 yards from Matthew Wright.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Poplarville football takes mannequin challenge

View more video

Sports Videos