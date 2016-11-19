NBA Capsules

Al Horford's follow shot with 1.3 seconds left gave the Boston Celtics a 94-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.
Isaiah Thomas had 24 points and eight assists for Boston, while Horford added 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Marcus Morris led Detroit with 24 points and Andre Drummond had 20 points and 17 rebounds. The Pistons became the last NBA team to lose at home.
After Tobias Harris tied the game with a 3-pointer, Jae Crowder missed a baseline 3 and Marcus Smart missed a tip-in, but Horford got to the ball and his tip dropped. Horford then blocked Aron Baynes' jumper at the buzzer.
WARRIORS 124, BUCKS 121
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 33 points, Klay Thompson had 25 of his 29 in the second half, and Golden State held on to beat Milwaukee for its seventh straight victory.
The Warriors led by as much as 14 before Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo led a 13-4 run in the fourth quarter that cut it to 122-120 with about 2 ½ minutes left on Parker's three-point play.
Rowdy Bucks fans had designs of an upset of Golden State at the Bradley Center, just like last season.
The teams exchanged empty possessions before Draymond Green's sparkling defensive effort with 10 seconds left. Green tipped away an inbounds pass intended for Antetokounmpo, with Thompson getting fouled after securing the loose ball.
Thompson hit both free throws with 8 seconds left for a four-point lead.
Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, while Parker had 28.
ROCKETS 111, JAZZ 102
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 31 points and 10 assists to lead Houston over Utah.
Eric Gordon added 20 points and fellow reserve Nene added a season-high 16 as the Rockets won for the third time in their last four games and improved to 4-1 at home.
The injury-plagued Jazz dropped their third straight game following a 6-2 start to November. Besides Gordon Hayward, the four other Jazz starters had a combined seven years of NBA experience.
Rodney Hood led Utah with 25 points and Trey Lyles had 21. Rudy Gobert added 12 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.
Harden shook defender Dante Exum and buried a 3-pointer with less than a minute remaining to give Houston an 11-point lead and put away the game for good.
76ERS 120, SUNS 105
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a career-high 26 points in 20 minutes, and Philadelphia routed Phoenix for its most convincing win of the season.
Nik Stauskas added a season-high 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting for the Sixers, who have split their last six games after starting the season with seven straight losses. Sergio Rodriguez had eight points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.
Eric Bledsoe led Phoenix (4-10) with 27 points. The Suns have lost three of their first four on their current six-game road trip.
PELICANS 121, HORNETS 116, OT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis had 38 points and 16 rebounds, Jrue Holiday added 22 points and nine assists, and New Orleans beat Charlotte in overtime for its second straight win.
New Orleans (4-10), which hadn't won back-to-back games all season, overcame a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit and found unlikely bench scoring from guard Langston Galloway to keep Charlotte (8-4) from tying its best franchise start through 12 games.
Galloway finished with 23 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter.
Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 25 points, while Marco Belinelli added 22 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Charlotte.
HEAT 114, WIZARDS 111
WASHINGTON (AP) — Goran Dragic scored 22 points, Hassan Whiteside added 18 and 18 rebounds and Miami held on to beat Washington.
James Johnson had 17 points off the bench for Miami, which scored its most points in a game this season and got its first back-to-back wins.
Dion Waiters scored 16 points to help the Heat total six players in double figures in their first road victory since their season opener at Orlando.
Bradley Beal scored a season-high 34 points for Washington in his second game back from a hamstring injury.
John Wall also hit a season high with 34 points and Marcin Gortat scored 10 along with 16 rebounds. No other Wizards hit double figures on a night Washington lost starting forward Markieff Morris to a sprained right ankle in the second quarter.
GRIZZLIES 93, TIMBERWOLVES 71
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — JaMychal Green had 19 points and eight rebounds, Zach Randolph added 18 points and seven boards, and Memphis clamped down on defense to beat Minnesota.
The Timberwolves had their worst offensive performance of the season with season lows in points scored and shooting percentage (39.1 percent)
Mike Conley and Andrew Harrison added 13 points apiece for Memphis, which won its fourth straight. James Ennis finished with 11 points.
Zach LaVine led the Timberwolves with 22 points, providing a third-quarter push when Minnesota tied the game. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 17 points and Gorgui Dieng had nine points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota, which lost its second straight.
Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota's leading scorer at 27.4 points, was limited to seven points and missed nine of his 11 shots.
MAGIC 95, MAVERICKS 87
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — D.J. Augustin scored 18 points, Serge Ibaka added 15 points and nine rebounds and Orlando beat short-handed Dallas.
In a game that was close throughout, the Magic pulled away late in the fourth quarter. Evan Fournier came through with a 3-pointer and Nikola Vucevic hit two free throws with 1:38 remaining to put it away.
The game was tied eight times and the lead changed six times on the night.
The Mavericks, who were playing without Dirk Nowitzki, Devin Harris and Deron Williams, played efficient at times and was able to hold brief leads. Rookie Jonathan Gibson, who signed as a free agent Friday, led the Mavericks with 26 points. Gibson converted 8 of 16 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point range.
