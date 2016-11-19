Tucson captain Cunningham collapses on ice before AHL game

Tucson Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham collapsed on the ice and was taken to a hospital Saturday night before an American Hockey League game against the Manitoba Moose.
The game was postponed, with a makeup date to be set later.
Arizona Daily Star said the 26-year-old Cunningham collapsed moments before the game was scheduled to start and appeared to convulse after hitting the ice. The newspaper said medics cut away his jersey and performed chest compressions before moving him off the ice.
Cunningham has four goals and nine assists in 11 games this season for Tucson, the Arizona Coyotes' top farm club. He has appeared in 63 NHL games with Boston and Arizona.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Craig and his family," Coyotes general manager John Chayka said in a statement. "We will provide a medical update once we receive more information."
