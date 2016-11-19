LeDay's double-double helps Virginia Tech beat VMI 99-72

1:14 Picayune snatches victory in final seconds against Wayne County Pause

2:09 Picayune celebrates heart-stopping win over Wayne County

1:10 Watch MSU's Jazzmun Holmes, Ameshya Willaims return to Coast

4:58 Sports Guys: Picayune should advance in football playoffs, Poplarville, Resurrection have tough roads

0:22 Bay High brothers dunk over Pascagoula

0:46 It was a close basketball game, but Bay High girls come out on top

1:36 Coast products play in Biloxi Wednesday for Mississippi State

4:51 Sports Guys: Coast teams enter playoff mode

1:34 D'Iberville's Casey Ferguson signs with South Alabama

1:59 Pascagoula's Jailin Cherry signs with LSU