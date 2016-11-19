Blackmon has 20 points, No. 6 Indiana routs Liberty 87-48

James Blackmon Jr. made five 3-pointers and had 20 points to help No. 6 Indiana rout Liberty 87-48 on Saturday night.
Indiana (3-0) scored the first nine points and built a 32-point lead in the first half.
Liberty (1-2) tried to fight back with 3-pointers, but made it worse by continually missing. The Flames were 5 of 27 (18.5 percent) from beyond the arc, including 1 of 17 (5.9 percent) in the first half. Indiana finished 9 of 21 (42.9 percent).
Robert Johnson added 13 points for Indiana and OG Anunoby had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Anunoby's energy was noticeable on both ends on back-to-back possessions when he blocked a shot three rows deep into the stands and then threw down a two-handed dunk off a rebound.
INDIANA CLASSIC
Indiana improved to 2-0 in its four-team tournament, which also includes UMass Lowell and Fort Wayne. The Hoosiers drubbed UMass Lowell 100-78 on Wednesday.
BIG PICTURE
Liberty: The Flames have never knocked off a Top 25 team in 14 tries and have never defeated a Big Ten foe in four meetings, so it's not as if they expected to pull off an upset. They can bounce back with two winnable home games.
Indiana: It's all about staying perfect against inferior competition as the Hoosiers inch closer to a Nov. 30 home showdown against No. 5 North Carolina.
UP NEXT
Liberty: Host UMass Lowell on Monday.
Indiana: At Fort Wayne on Tuesday.
