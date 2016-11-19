Dixon helps William & Mary handle Presbyterian 89-59

Daniel Dixon scored 20 points, Jack Whitman added 16 and six rebounds and William & Mary never trailed in an 89-59 win over Presbyterian on Saturday night.
Dixon, who made 7 of 15 from the field including 5 of 13 from 3-point range, scored 17 in the first half as the Tribe (2-1) used a 13-0 run to break the game open early.
Jo'Vontae Millner's 3-pointer pulled Presbyterian (1-2) within 13-9 with 15:26 left in the half, but the Blue Hose missed their next seven shots, and William & Mary opened a 26-9 lead. Presbyterian never got within single digits the rest of the way.
Millner shot 6 of 10 for 15 points and added six rebounds. Ed Drew had 10 points and five rebounds.
William & Mary scored 26 points off its bench in the second half.
