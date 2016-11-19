Briscoe lead Sam Houston to 59-23 rout over Central Arkansas

Jeremiah Briscoe threw a career-high seven touchdowns to lead Sam Houston State to a 59-23 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday.
In the process, Briscoe set the Southland Conference's single-season touchdown passing record with 52. A junior, Briscoe is four shy of the NCAA all-time mark of 56. Briscoe's 431 passing yards marks his fifth 400-plus yard passing performance of the year.
Sam Houston State (11-0, 9-0) wrapped up a perfect regular season for only the second time in school history. The Bearkats did it in 2011, a season in which the program advanced to the FCS Championship game.
Yedidiah Louis caught four TD pass to tie the school record.
Briscoe threw two first-quarter touchdowns, a 2-yarder to Parker Murray and a 3-yarder to Collin Rison, and the Bearkats led 17-0 at the end of the first.
Hayden Hildebrand threw for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Central Arkansas (9-2, 8-1).
