Alonso leads UNCG to 65-54 win over North Dakota State

Francis Alonso scored 16 points and UNC Greensboro defeated North Dakota State 65-54 on Saturday night at the High Point University Tournament.
Diante Baldwin added 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Mike Smith had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (2-2).
A.J. Jacobson was perfect on six 3-point attempts to lead the Bison (3-1) with 18 points. Carlin Dupree added 11 points and Paul Miller 10.
The Bison shot 50 percent from the floor (20 of 40) and the arc (9 of 18), but were done in by 19 turnovers and being outperformed on the offensive boards 9-2.
Alonso scored 12 points in the first half when UNCG took a 39-29 lead, going on a 13-0 run over the final 6:50 of the half.
The Bison were within four points midway through the second half but got no closer.
Comments