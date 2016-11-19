Meet the Sun Herald’s Defensive Player of the Week

Picayune linebacker Brian Taylor flew all over the field Friday night.
The junior helped set the tone defensively in the Maroon Tide’s thrilling 40-38 win over Wayne County to earn the Sun Herald’s Defensive Player of the Week honor.
Taylor finished with 11 solo tackles, four assists, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and two tackles for loss.
One of the defense’s bigger plays came early in the second quarter. With Wayne County backed up on its 5, Taylor blitzed through the line, forcing War Eagle quarterback to throw the ball away for an intentional grounding and safety. The two points ultimately came up big in the narrow victory. Taylor ended up with two sacks in the half as Picayune held Wayne County to just seven points through the first 24 minutes Friday.
