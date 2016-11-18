Portland beats Lewis & Clark 98-52 behind Barreno

Ray Barreno scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, both career highs, and Portland beat Division III member Lewis & Clark 98-52 on Friday night to win its third straight game.
Alec Wintering, Gabe Taylor and Rashad Jackson scored 13 points apiece, D'Marques Tyson scored 11 and Jazz Johnson added 10. The Pilots finished shooting 58 percent from the floor (37 of 64) and outrebounded the Pioneers 55-27.
Portland took control early with an 11-0 run in which Johnson scored five points and Wintering scored four, and cruised to a 53-28 halftime lead. Wintering and Johnson combined for 21 points in the first half and Portland shot 64 percent from the floor (22 of 34).
Phillip Hartwich had a career-high 12 rebounds and Wintering had five assists.
Alex Jones led Lewis & Clark (0-2) with nine points.
The Pilots will take part in the Wooden Legacy over Thanksgiving weekend, playing UCLA in the opening game at Fullerton.
