NHL Capsules

Jay Beagle scored with 5:11 left in the third period to give the injury-ravaged Washington Capitals a 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.
Dmitry Orlov's shot was stopped by Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard, but Beagle tapped in the rebound for his fourth of the season. Braden Holtby had 25 saves for his first shutout this season and 24th of his career.
Washington was coming off a seven-goal outburst against Pittsburgh on Wednesday after scoring just five goals in its previous four games.
Howard finished with 27 saves for the Red Wings, who have lost three straight for the first time this season.
PENGUINS 3, ISLANDERS 2, OT
NEW YORK (AP) — Kris Letang scored 1:24 into overtime, lifting Pittsburgh past the last-place Islanders to rebound from a blowout loss.
Sidney Crosby set up the winner by faking a shot and then passing to Letang, who fired in his second of the season.
Pittsburgh was beaten 7-1 by the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, its biggest defeat during coach Mike Sullivan's nearly year-long tenure.
Matt Murray had 20 saves, and the Penguins also got goals from Crosby and Trevor Daley.
Brock Nelson and rookie Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, who dropped their fourth straight and are mired in a 1-3-4 stretch. Jaroslav Halak stopped 32 shots in his seventh straight start.
BLUE JACKETS 4. RANGERS 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matt Calvert returned from taking a slap shot to his forehead that required about 30 stitches and scored a short-handed, tiebreaking goal in the third period to lift Columbus to its franchise-record seventh straight home win.
William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, and Sam Gagner and Boone Jenner also scored for Columbus, which led 2-0 in the second period before the Rangers tied it in the third. The Blue Jackets have won three in a row overall and seven of nine. Sergei Bobrovksy had 25 saves.
Michael Grabner and Mika Zibanejad scored for New York, which lost for the third time in 14 games. Henrik Lundqvist made 20 saves for the Rangers.
About three minutes after Zibanejad evened the score at 8:32 of the third, the Rangers were looking to take the lead on the power play, but a bandaged Calvert snuck a shot under Lundqvist's right arm on a 2-on-1 with Karlsson.
HURRICANES 3, CANADIENS 2
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Victor Rask had a goal and an assist in Carolina's three-goal third period as the Hurricanes rallied past Montreal.
Jeff Skinner and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes during their outburst over a 5-minute, 50-second span of third period. Ron Hainsey had two assists and Cam Ward stopped 31 shots.
Jeff Petry and Andrew Shaw scored for league-leading Montreal. Montoya finished with 15 saves.
Montoya was playing in the building, now known as PNC Arena, which was the site of the 2004 draft in which he was the first-round pick by the New York Rangers.
BLACKHAWKS 3, FLAMES 2
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Marian Hossa's controversial goal with 2:23 left in the third period lifted Chicago past Calgary.
Artemi Panarin's hard shot was deflected by Chad Johnson's glove high in the air and as the puck came down behind him, Hossa knocked it in. While replays showed it might have been a high stick by Hossa, Flames coach Glen Gulutzan had used his time out earlier in the period and was unable to challenge the call.
Ryan Hartman and Brent Seabrook also scored for Chicago which has points in 12 of its last 13 (10-1-2) games. Corey Crawford stopped 28 shots.
Sam Bennett and Sean Monahan scored for Calgary, and Johnson had 21 saves
